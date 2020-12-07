Omar Husband’s Firm Received Half Million in COVID Bailouts

A political consulting firm co-owned by Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D., Minn.) husband, Tim Mynett, received more than half-a-million dollars in pandemic bailout cash—even as it was raking in millions from Omar’s campaign.

The E Street Group, a D.C.-based company run by Mynett and Will Hailer, received $134,800 in Paycheck Protection Program loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans, new data show. Both funds were established to help small businesses cope with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mynett’s firm, whose LinkedIn page says it has between 11 and 50 employees, received the aid as it was being showered with cash from Omar’s campaign. Throughout the 2020 election cycle, Omar’s campaign steered nearly $3 million to the E Street Group to cover advertisements, consulting, travel expenses, and production costs. It was by far the campaign’s largest vendor.

The firm also hauled in hundreds of thousands of dollars from other campaigns, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The additional payments include $175,000 from Omar mentor Pramila Jayapal’s (D., Wash.) committee, nearly $130,000 from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party for Omar mailers, and $40,000 from the Democratic National Committee.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --