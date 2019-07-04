Omar Demonizes Immigration Officials: Time To Discuss ‘Eliminating Their Existence’

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) continued to demonize and lie about federal immigration authorities on Wednesday and went as far as to say that she thinks it’s time to discuss “eliminating their existence.”

Omar made the remarks while speaking to fellow notorious anti-Semite Marc Lamont Hill — who was fired from CNN last year after he called for the elimination of Israel — during an appearance on BET’s digital series “Black Coffee Live.”

“We have rogue agencies that have no accountability, no transparency, in how they conduct their business,” Omar said in a clip first reported by the Free Beacon’s Charlie Hoffmann. “We know that they have spoken in the most vile ways about immigrants. We know that they have certain views about, you know, what brown and black people deserve. And so we should be having a conversation about eliminating their existence.”

Omar seemed unaware of the fact that the majority of Border Patrol agents — 51 percent — were Hispanic or Latino, a figure that was verified in media reports last year. – READ MORE