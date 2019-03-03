Omar condemns poster linking her to 9/11 attack: No wonder why I’m on a ‘hitlist’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Friday slammed Republicans after a poster linking her to the 9/11 terrorist attacks was hung in the West Virginia statehouse, saying it’s “no wonder” she is on the “hitlist” of a domestic terrorist.

“No wonder why I am on the ‘Hitlist’ of a domestic terrorist and ‘Assassinate Ilhan Omar’ is written on my local gas stations. Look no further, the GOP’s anti-Muslim display likening me to a terrorist rocks in state capitols and no one is condemning them!” Omar wrote on Twitter.

No wonder why I am on the “Hitlist” of a domestic terrorist and “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” is written on my local gas stations. Look no further, the GOP's anti-Muslim display likening me to a terrorist rocks in state capitols and no one is condemning them! https://t.co/0ouCaloWqh — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2019