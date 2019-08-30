Omar Claims U.S. Is ‘Losing Moral High Ground’ on Immigration, Demands Intervention from U.N.

Speaking at a community forum on Tuesday on immigration, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) insisted the United States is “losing the moral high ground” on the matter — and demanded the United Nations intervene.

Instead, she called for outside help, likely due to her view that the Trump administration is too “immoral” to implement the leftist ideals of open borders and the decriminalization of illegals.

“Listen, folks, we’re really losing our moral high ground,” the Somali-born refugee alleged.

She continued by assailing the United States, saying it has committed “human rights violations” and adding this can’t go on “if we want to continue to be the kind of country that condemns countries in Africa or Asia or Latin American countries for treatment of refugees and asylum seekers.”

"We have to bring in the United Nations' high commissioner on refugees … agency that has the expertise and training to handle massive flows of refugees humanely."