 

Omar calls for defunding Homeland Security — 1 hour after insisting that TSA workers get backpay

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., continues her streak of controversial tweets, this time taking aim at the Department of Homeland Security.

While there have been growing calls from Democrats to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), there hasn’t been a strong demand to defund the entire Department of Homeland Security, which also includes the Transportation Safety Administration, Secret Service, Coast Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But just an hour before calling for DHS to be defunded, as Fox News anchor Rob Schmidt points out, Omar tweeted her outrage on behalf of TSA workers in Minnesota who haven’t received back pay due to the recent partial government shutdown. – READ MORE

