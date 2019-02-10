Omar calls for defunding Homeland Security — 1 hour after insisting that TSA workers get backpay

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., continues her streak of controversial tweets, this time taking aim at the Department of Homeland Security.

When Democrats stood our ground last month, we proved that Individual 1 does not have the public support to ram his hateful wall through Congress. Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar for DHS. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 8, 2019

While there have been growing calls from Democrats to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), there hasn’t been a strong demand to defund the entire Department of Homeland Security, which also includes the Transportation Safety Administration, Secret Service, Coast Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Ilhan Omar angry and complaining TSA agents haven’t received back pay, then an hour later calls to defund DHS… which would end TSA pic.twitter.com/OaDTqV3Cbi — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) February 9, 2019