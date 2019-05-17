Omar Calls for Abolishing ICE, Stopping Deportations

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) called for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and halting deportations while delivering remarks on Thursday after President Donald Trump offered a new immigration plan.

“Today the president has unveiled an immigration plan that makes no mention of DACA, a program Trump unilaterally ended in late 2017, that has been hanging by a thread thanks to court injunctions,” Omar said, according to Mediaite. “A plan that fails to make sure people with temporary protection status and deferred enforced departure recipients don’t have a path to a permanent status or citizenship. A plan that seeks to limit asylum seekers fleeing violence.”

Under Trump’s proposal, high-skilled workers would be favored in the immigration system. It also requires immigrants to be financially self-sufficient and learn English.

“Make no mistake, this plan would have a devastating effect on millions of people around the world who, like me, had plans of coming to this land of opportunity,” Omar continued. “Our nation is, and has always been a beacon of hope for the world. We should be welcoming immigrants into our country and providing them a simple and accessible path to becoming documented, not treating them like criminals or dehumanizing them by calling them animals.” – READ MORE