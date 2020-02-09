Omar Blames the U.S. for Floods in Other Countries (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) on Friday argued that Americans seeking to help refugees should first think about how the United States is to blame for their predicament.

“When you see a Somali refugee or an Iraqi refugee or a Libyan refugee, we often are like ‘this is my neighbor, they must have survived some struggle,’ we don’t ever pause to think ‘what American policy made them come over here?'” she said at a Democracy Now! and Rising Majority event in Washington, D.C., receiving loud applause.

She went on to say even environmental problems around the world ultimately come back to how Americans have contributed to global warming. – READ MORE