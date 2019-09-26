Omar Believes She’s Been Trump’s ‘Biggest Obstacle’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) shared a message on her Twitter feed from someone who claims that she — Omar — has been President Donald Trump’s “biggest obstacle” since day one.

The individual who posted the sentiment has very few followers — suggesting Omar’s sharing of the message was a vanity play.

The fact that the first image is of @IlhanMN shows you that she’s been Trump’s biggest obstacle from day 1. She’s been living in his head rent free this whole time. #ImpeachmentNow https://t.co/DQhaMxnPDu — Luulaay (@zamzampappi) September 25, 2019

The Minnesota Democrat has had virtually no effect on the day-to-day operations of the White House.

The original post was in response to a campaign video that showed a compilation of Democrats screeching about impeachment — led first by an image of Omar.

She later says in the video, “In the question of impeachment, it’s about time.” – READ MORE