Omar Accuses Crenshaw of ‘Virtue Signaling’ for Refusing Salary During Shutdown

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) accused fellow Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) of “virtue signaling” on Monday for refusing his congressional salary during the partial government shutdown.

“We aren’t paid until Feb 1st, so no pay to withhold now,” Omar wrote in a tweet. “Vote to reopen the government like we did & give hardworking Fed employees their paychecks. That’s caring! Stop with the virtue signaling Congressaman, the American people need this to end now, not Feb 1st.”

Earlier on Monday, Crenshaw tweeted that he was asking to have his salary withheld during the shutdown.

“If Houston’s hardworking federal workers aren’t getting paid, then I shouldn’t be paid either. My pay will be withheld until the government reopens. Democrats have still not put forth any border security proposals. They can end this right now, and secure our border. Win-win,” Crenshaw tweeted. – READ MORE