Olympic Swimming Medalist Charged With Running Drug Syndicate In Australia

Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was arrested in his Sydney home Tuesday morning on multiple drug charges, according to local outlet Nine News.

Police alleged that Miller led a gang responsible for supplying methamphetamine across New South Wales, the most populous state in Australia. According to a police statement, detectives charged two men related to the investigations with supplying over two-million Australian dollars (about $1.56 million) of meth hidden in candles.

“For all intents and purposes, they looked like regular candles but they weren’t laced with fragrance, they were laced with death and misery,” said Detective John Watson, according to 9 News.

Authorities in New South Wales had been investigating a criminal syndicate involved in supplying multiple illegal drugs across the state before Miller’s arrest, the police statement said.

During Miller’s arrest, police seized one kilogram of heroin, cell phones, trace amounts of other drugs and almost $60,000 in cash, the statement said. Miller was charged with supplying criminal drugs and leading the criminal gang.

“He is calling the shots, he is the head of that syndicate and others are working under his instructions, Watson said.

Miller began swimming internationally in 1994, and won a silver and bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.