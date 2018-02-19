Olympic Skater Who Attacked Pence Just Got Hired By NBC

A U.S. Olympic figure skater who criticized Vice President Mike Pence in January just got hired on as an NBC correspondent for the remainder of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Sunday, NBC spokesperson Greg Hughes revealed to USA Today that Rippon will serve as a network correspondent on a variety of different mediums from television to social media.

While it is not uncommon for the network to hire athletes as correspondents during the Olympics, the addition of Rippon is notable due to his past criticisms of the vice president.

As reported by CNN Money, Rippon, an openly gay athlete, was critical of Pence’s past as governor of Indiana when he signed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. – READ MORE

