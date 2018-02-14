Olympic Skater Adam Rippon: ‘I Don’t Want My Olympic Experience to Be About Mike Pence’ (VIDEO)

Despite taking shots at Mike Pence over his LGBT views, gay United States Olympic skater Adam Rippon said at a press conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea Tuesday that he did not want his Olympic experience to be about the vice president.

“I have no problem talking about what I’ve said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition and the athletes involved,” Rippon told reporters.

“I don’t want to distract from their experience,” he added. “And I don’t want my Olympic experience to be about Mike Pence.”- READ MORE

United States figure skater Adam Rippon has no interest in visiting the White House.

Rippon, the first openly gay athlete selected to represent Team USA in the Winter Olympics, told the Daily Mail he wouldn’t go to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The reason, he said, is “to support my community.”

“I have no desire to go to the White House,” the 28-year-old athlete said. “But I would like to do something to help my community.”

Rippon’s comments came not long after he turned down a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. The American figure skater claimed Pence supported gay conversion therapy in the past. – READ MORE

Openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is being hailed as a hero for refusing to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, whom he accused of “funding gay conversion therapy,” despite Pence’s repeated efforts to respond to Rippon’s claims and clear the air. USA Today called the interaction a “bizarre battle,” and implied that Pence is locked in a feud with an Olympic athlete, even though it seems it’s Rippon who would prefer to stand by an incorrect statement rather than sit down with the high profile official he’s accused — wrongly, according to Pence’s office — of supporting a horrific practice involving electroshock therapy. Vice President Pence is scheduled to lead the American Olympic delegation, but Rippon has refused to interact at all with the official Administration team, citing what appears to be an urban legend. “You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I’m not buying it,” Rippon told reporters when Pence was announced as the administration’s choice for top Olympic delegate. Pence’s office reportedly balked at the statement, and issued an immediate rebuttal, telling USA Today that “The Vice President is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America’s incredible athletes,” and that “this accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang.” – READ MORE Olympic Skater Adam Rippon: 'I Don't Want My Olympic Experience to Be About Mike Pence' - Breitbart Olympic Skater Adam Rippon: 'I Don't Want My Olympic Experience to Be About Mike Pence' Breitbart Breitbart