Olympic Officials Say The Games May Have Been The Target Of A Cyberattack

Olympic officials say that technical glitches that happened during the Olympic Opening Ceremonies may have been the result of a deliberate cyber-attack, and the incident has put both the Olympics and the Korean government on alert.

According to Reuters, officials experienced a brief disruption in some closed-circuit television surveillance and the Olympic Games website suffered an outage. Local news crews also reported that some “non-vital systems” were affected.

“There were some issues that affected some of our non-critical systems last night for a few hours,” an Olympic Games spokesperson, Sung Baik-you, told reporters Sunday. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused. It has not disrupted any event or had any effect on safety and security for athletes or spectators.” – READ MORE

The South Korean government offered restaurants serving dog-meat soup money to take it off the menu during the 2018 Olympic winter games taking place in Pyeongchang but most refused, according to media reports.

AFP News Agency reported last week:

South Koreans are believed to consume about one million dogs a year as a summertime delicacy, with the greasy red meat – which is invariably boiled for tenderness – believed to increase energy.

Activists have stepped up campaigns to ban dog consumption, with online petitions urging boycotts of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics over the issue, and protests in Seoul.

Local authorities asked the 12 dog meat restaurants in Pyeongchang county to stop serving the food during the games, in exchange for subsidies. But only two have complied, Pyeongchang County government official Lee Yong-bae told AFP. – READ MORE

NBC, the only network on which Americans can watch the Olympics, has been forced to issue an apology to the entire nation of South Korea after its anchors, Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, and its Asian correspondent, Joshua Cooper Ramo, accidentally insulted the Korean people during their Opening Ceremonies broadcast.

The trio was discussing visiting Olympic dignitaries, when they settled on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Yahoo News.

“In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that ‘every Korean’ respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II,” Yahoo reported.

There is a well-known and longstanding hostility between the two nations, and Twitter was merciless, as Koreans excoriated Ramo for his cultural insensitivity. – READ MORE