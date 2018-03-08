Olympian Adam Rippon Changes His Mind, Now Wants to Meet With Mike Pence (VIDEO)

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon made headlines over the last few weeks for his attacks on Vice President Mike Pence at the start of the Pyeongchang Olympics. Rippon announced that he would boycott a White House visit and refused to have a conversation with Pence.

However, with the Olympics over, Rippon has changed his mind.

That’s right. On Wednesday, Rippon appeared on CNN and confirmed that the rumors about him meeting with Pence in the future were true. He explained that it wasn’t the right time when Pence first reached out.

“Now is the right time,” he said. ”[…] You don’t get to make any sort of change if you don’t try to at least reach across [the political aisle].” – READ MORE

