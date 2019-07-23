Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was shot 8 times, arrest made in connection to killing

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody Monday in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old female University of Mississippi student who was found dead near a lake this weekend, officials confirmed to Fox News.

The body of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial was found Saturday morning in Harmontown, located about 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus in Oxford, Miss. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department told FOX13 that “foul play” was apparent and her body was discovered by an officer on patrol. She had been shot multiple times and was last spotted alive outside a bar on Friday night.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed to Fox News that 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld had been arrested in connection with Kostial’s murder and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. Theesfeld was arrested around 2 p.m. on Monday by officers from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

OLE MISS STUDENT FROM MISSOURI FOUND DEAD IN MISSISSIPPI, ‘FOUL PLAY’ INVOLVED, AUTHORITIES SAY

Theesfeld has not yet appeared in court and is scheduled for an appearance at some point on Tuesday. The university confirmed to Fox News that Theesfeld was a student in the School of Business Administration, and has been suspended from the university.

"We want to thank the family Alexandria for their patience and their trust in The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department," the department told Fox News.