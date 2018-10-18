Ole Miss professor condemned for claiming senators ‘don’t deserve your civility’

An assistant professor at the University of Mississippi has come under fire for calling on people to interrupt and harass senators in public.

Ole Miss Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter condemned a post on social media by Assistant Professor of Sociology James Thomas that encouraged “acts of aggression.”

“Don’t just interrupt a Senator’s meal, y’all. Put your whole damn fingers in their salads. Take their apps and distribute them to the other diners. Bring boxes and take their food home with you on the way out,” Thomas tweeted days after Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was harassed at a restaurant. “They don’t deserve your civility.”

Vitter posted in response: “I urge all members of the Ole Miss community to demonstrate civility and respect for others and to honor the ideal of diversity of thought that is a foundational element of the academy.” – READ MORE