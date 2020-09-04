Old Navy Will Pay Employees To Be Poll Workers On Election Day

Old Navy announced Tuesday that it would still pay its employees if they volunteered to work at polling places on Election Day instead of working in its stores.

The announcement, which was also on National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, applies to the brand’s 50,000 employees who work in approximately 1,000 stores across the United States. Old Navy said the program is meant to help ensure that polling places across the country operate smoothly on Election Day, according to the company’s press release.

“The brand is tapping into its vast service-minded associate base, with 50,000 field employees in more than 1,000 store locations across the U.S., encouraging them to apply to serve in their communities, and giving them the means to do so,” the company said

Old Navy will pay store employees for eight hours who serve as poll workers for the 2020 election. https://t.co/gJ57HaTO2S — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2020

Those who volunteer to work at the polls will be paid for an eight-hour workday, the Miami Herald reported.

“We are constantly inspired by our store teams, with their passion for community work and fostering a sense of belonging both in and outside of our store walls, said Nancy Green, Old Navy’s president.

“Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --