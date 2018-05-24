Old Iran: ‘Death to America’; New Iran: US will lose ‘like the famous cat in Tom and Jerry’

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened to impose even stronger sanctions on Iran if the terrorist nation doesn’t permanently end its nuclear program.

Bloomberg reports: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed defiance of the U.S. with a side order of American pop culture, invoking the cat-and-mouse adventures of Tom and Jerry.

“The U.S. has tried various political, economic, military and propaganda undertakings to hit the Islamic Republic” throughout its four decades, the nation’s top religious leader told a gathering of officials on Wednesday. But “all these plots failed. Like the famous cat in Tom and Jerry they will lose again.”

“Tom and Jerry,” huh? That’s some pretty tough talk from a country whose pastimes include burning our flag and chanting “Death to America.” How about you stop supporting Hezbollah, and we’ll ship you some shiny new “Spongebob Squarepants” DVDs. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1