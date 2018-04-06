True Pundit

Politics

Oklahoma teachers’ demands like a ‘teenager wanting a better car,’ governor says

Posted on by
Share:

Oklahoma’s teachers are asking for more education spending than the state can afford, Gov. Mary Fallin insisted Tuesday.

“Teachers want more,” Fallin told CBS News in an interview. “But it’s kind of like a teenager wanting a better car.”

Fallin, a Republican, signed a measure last week raising teachers’ salaries by about $6,100 per year, while increasing school funds by $50 million – roughly 20 percent of what educators were seeking.

On Tuesday, Fallin followed up by signing a measure to raise the wages of school support staff, such as janitors and teaching aides, by $1,250. –READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Oklahoma teachers' demands like a 'teenager wanting a better car,' governor says
Oklahoma teachers' demands like a 'teenager wanting a better car,' governor says

Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Mary Fallin likened teacher’s demands for boosting school funding to a “teenager wanting a better car” on Tuesday, in response to educators seeking $250 million in additional school aid.

Fox News Fox News

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: