Oklahoma teachers’ demands like a ‘teenager wanting a better car,’ governor says

Oklahoma’s teachers are asking for more education spending than the state can afford, Gov. Mary Fallin insisted Tuesday.

“Teachers want more,” Fallin told CBS News in an interview. “But it’s kind of like a teenager wanting a better car.”

Fallin, a Republican, signed a measure last week raising teachers’ salaries by about $6,100 per year, while increasing school funds by $50 million – roughly 20 percent of what educators were seeking.

On Tuesday, Fallin followed up by signing a measure to raise the wages of school support staff, such as janitors and teaching aides, by $1,250. –READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1