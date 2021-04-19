Oklahoma Senate passes bill to protect motorists who strike violent protesters​ while fleeing riot

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill this week that would give legal protections to drivers who hit protesters with their vehicles while fleeing during a riot. The legislation would also create new penalties for rioters.

House Bill 1674, as previously reported by TheBlaze, would create a new section of law to protect motorists that strike one or more persons while fleeing from a riot from criminal liability if the motorist had a reasonable belief that their actions were necessary to protect themselves from serious injury or death. The bill would also impose penalties for protesters that “unlawfully obstruct streets or highways, blocking vehicles,” KFOR-TV reported.

“We actually saw this happen here in Oklahoma last year when a Tulsa family was surrounded by rioters. Through no fault of their own, they were caught in a dangerous situation, and fearing for their lives, they were attempting to get away,” bill sponsor state Sen. Rob Standridge (R) said. “The prosecutor declined to file charges, but that may not always be the case. This bill will protect innocent people trapped by a rioting mob.”

Here is video of the incident to which Standridge referred:

Any driver who “unintentionally causes injury or death” while fleeing from a riot in their vehicle would be protected under the proposed law.

Individuals who “unlawfully obstruct” approaching vehicles from using a public street, highway, or road or endanger a vehicle’s or person’s safe movement would be subject to misdemeanor penalties. Those found guilty could be punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine ranging from $100 to $500, as well as liability for damage to person or property, according to KFOR-TV. – READ MORE

