Oklahoma lawmakers propose ‘MAGA’ and ‘Keep America Great’ license plates to aid veterans

Two slogans associated with President Trump have now been pitched for license plates in Oklahoma that would help raise money for local veterans, according to reports.

Under state Sen. Nathan Dahm’s proposal, one plate design would feature Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again,” while another would include the Trump 2020 slogan, “Keep America Great.”

The plan is co-sponsored by Sen. Marty Quinn, the Tulsa World reported.

“This is a great way that people can support America and support those ideas of keeping America great,” Dahm said, according to Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV.

Oklahoma would be the first state to use the slogans on its license plates if the plan is approved, according to the station. – READ MORE