Oklahoma Judge Won’t Stop Trump’s Rally Over COVID-19 Concerns

An Oklahoma judge has denied a request that would have forced President Trump to cancel a re-election campaign planned for Tulsa on Saturday.

Two residents, who claim they are immunocompromised, joined with two Tulsa organizations — The Greenwood Cultural Centre and the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation — to file suit against ASM Global, the management company of the BOK Center, where rally is scheduled to be held.

They demanded that Trump be barred from holding the rally until event organizers outlined how social distancing measures would be employed to help stem the spread of coronavirus and alleged that the rally would lead to a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases.

“If ASM Global moves forward with the event without adequate review, planning, training, protective equipment, and safeguards, cases of COVID-19 — and the unavoidable attendant deaths — will rise,” the complaint said.

The judge denied the complainants request that rally goers wear mandatory face masks and practice other social distancing requirements.

