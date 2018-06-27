True Pundit

Oklahoma Democrat caught removing congressional opponent’s campaign signs ahead of primary

An Oklahoma congressional candidate has apologized after he was caught taking his opponent’s campaign signs from a street corner — just before the state’s primary election.

Tom Guild, who bills himself as a progressive Democrat vying for Oklahoma’s 5th congressional district seat, was accused in a Facebook post of taking the signs of Kendra Horn, also a Democratic candidate. The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 100 times, included photos of Guild allegedly caught in the act.

“Sometimes in the heat and rush of the campaign, mistakes are made,” Guild said in a statement to The Oklahoman. “On reflection, removing some of my opponent’s signs — for any reason — was a mistake on my part for which I sincerely apologize.”

The Oklahoman also published security footage which showed Guild walking along a street and pulling up Horn’s bright turquoise signs. – READ MORE

