    True Pundit

    Technology

    O’Keefe Calls on Whistleblowers to “Expose the Entire Rotten Tech Machine”

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President of Project Veritas, James O’Keefe vowed to “expose the entire rotten tech machine” after Facebook, YouTube, Google and Apple banned Infowars in a coordinated attack on Monday.

    O’Keefe tweeted: Infowars targeted, taken off social media. These tech companies’ practices are opaque and given their power must be made more transparent. We will expose the entire rotten tech machine. Are you on the inside? Contact us: [email protected]

    Project Veritas recently busted Twitter in a series of undercover videos showing engineers bragging about shadowbanning Trump supporters.- READ MORE

    Media Research Center Founder and President Brent Bozell warned Monday that censorship of Infowars and Alex Jones signals Silicon Valley is headed off a “dangerous cliff,” not just a “slippery slope.”

    Facebook announced Monday morning the technology behemoth unpublished four InfoWars pages from their platform: the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page, and the Infowars Nightly News Page. In a blog post, the technology giant claimed the pages were removed because of content published to the platform by InfoWars violated its “hate speech and bullying policies.” Hours later, YouTube deletedJones’ channel, as well. – READ MORE

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    O'Keefe Calls on Whistleblowers to "Expose the Entire Rotten Tech Machine" After Tech Tyrants Launch Coordinated Attack on Infowars
    O'Keefe Calls on Whistleblowers to "Expose the Entire Rotten Tech Machine" After Tech Tyrants Launch Coordinated Attack on Infowars

    Project Veritas founder, James O’Keefe President of Project Veritas, James O’Keefe vowed to “expose the entire rotten tech machine” after Facebook, YouTube, Google and Apple banned Infowars in a coordinated attack on Monday. On Monday Facebook caved to the leftist media mob demanding censorship of InfoWars and permanently banned their page. And now Google-YouTube has terminated the…

    The Gateway Pundit The Gateway Pundit
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: