O’Keefe Calls on Whistleblowers to “Expose the Entire Rotten Tech Machine”

President of Project Veritas, James O’Keefe vowed to “expose the entire rotten tech machine” after Facebook, YouTube, Google and Apple banned Infowars in a coordinated attack on Monday.

O’Keefe tweeted: Infowars targeted, taken off social media. These tech companies’ practices are opaque and given their power must be made more transparent. We will expose the entire rotten tech machine. Are you on the inside? Contact us: [email protected]

Infowars targeted, taken off social media. These tech companies' practices are opaque and given their power must be made more transparent. We will expose the entire rotten tech machine. Are you on the inside? Contact us: [email protected] — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) August 6, 2018

Project Veritas recently busted Twitter in a series of undercover videos showing engineers bragging about shadowbanning Trump supporters.- READ MORE

Media Research Center Founder and President Brent Bozell warned Monday that censorship of Infowars and Alex Jones signals Silicon Valley is headed off a “dangerous cliff,” not just a “slippery slope.”

Below is my official statement on Facebook, Apple and Spotify removing "The Alex Jones Show" and other InfoWars content from their platforms. pic.twitter.com/LJznYL1598 — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) August 6, 2018

Facebook announced Monday morning the technology behemoth unpublished four InfoWars pages from their platform: the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the Infowars Page, and the Infowars Nightly News Page. In a blog post, the technology giant claimed the pages were removed because of content published to the platform by InfoWars violated its “hate speech and bullying policies.” Hours later, YouTube deletedJones’ channel, as well. – READ MORE

