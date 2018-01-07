OJ Simpson may sue Las Vegas hotel for $100M, lawyer says

O.J. Simpson is threatening to sue the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas for $100 million over an incident in November that resulted in the former NFL star being banned from the establishment.

In a letter to the Cosmopolitan, Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm P. LaVergne, claims the Cosmopolitan staff “acted with malice and racial prejudice” toward his client, who was reportedly kicked out of the hotel’s Clique Bar Nov. 8 after allegedly getting drunk and disruptive, FOX 5 Vegas reported.

LaVergne argues that Simpson “peacefully visited the Cosmopolitan property,” but contends the hotel created a “false narrative” that Simpson “was drunk, became disruptive at the Clique bar, was angry at hotel staff and glasses were broken at the bar,” in a bid to negatively impact terms of his parole, according to the station. (FOX NEWS)

His lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne claims casino workers concocted a “fake reason” to kick out Simpson, according to a Dec. 29 letter obtained by the Daily News.

LaVergne wrote the “false and malicious allegations” were a way for the casino to make money off a media tip while embarrassing Simpson and jeopardizing his parole status.

The casino “acted with malice and racial prejudice,” he said. (NY DAILY NEWS)

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *