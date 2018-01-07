Oil Boom: Trump Delivers Devastating Blow to OPEC

President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda is based upon placing the interests of “America first,” and a big part of that is making sure America is not simply energy independent, but dominant in the global energy market.

As such, the Department of Interior just announced a draft proposal plan that would unleash American energy production by opening up vast areas of our nation’s outer continental shelf to consideration for off-shore oil exploration and drilling.

Current policy put in place by the prior administration has nearly 94 percent of America’s OCS labeled as off-limits to exploration, but a new 5-year oil and gas leasing program would essentially reverse that number and potentially open up virtually all of America’s offshore resources for exploration and extraction, in a responsible manner.

“Responsibly developing our energy resources on the Outer Continental Shelf in a safe and well-regulated way is important to our economy and energy security, and it provides billions of dollars to fund the conservation of our coastlines, public lands and parks,” stated Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

“Today’s announcement lays out the options that are on the table and starts a lengthy and robust public comment period,” he continued. “Just like with mining, not all areas are appropriate for offshore drilling, and we will take that into consideration in the coming weeks.” (CONSERVATIVE TRIBUNE)

