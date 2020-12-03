Ohio State Lawmakers Move to Impeach Gov. DeWine for COVID-19 ‘Abuse of Power,’ Mask Mandate

On Monday, four Republican Ohio state representatives filed articles of impeachment against Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, claiming he abused his power by issuing illegal COVID-19 restrictions. DeWine dismissed the effort, and the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives has previously refused to take up impeachment, but the representatives pointed to damning polls suggesting strong popular support for removing DeWine from office.

“Rather than hearing the cries of Ohioans, Governor DeWine continues to stifle those cries by finding more inventive ways to use masks to muffle the voices of the people,” State Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township) said in a statement. “He continues to have callous disregard for the fact that his isolation policies have led to a shockingly high number of suicides, alarming rates of drug abuse, persistently high unemployment, and the forced abandonment of the elderly by their loved ones.”

Becker filed no fewer than twelve articles of impeachment against DeWine, citing the governor’s veto of Senate Bill 55 and his threats to veto other COVID-19 legislation. State Reps. Candice Keller (R-Middletown), Nino Vitale (R-Urbana), and Paul Zeltwanger (R-Mason) joined the impeachment effort.

The articles of impeachment outline alleged “abuse of power and multiple violations of the Ohio and United States Constitutions, as well as multiple sections of the Ohio Revised Code.” – READ MORE

