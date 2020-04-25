Ohio police bust an Amish barn party packed with 100 people for violating the state’s stay-at-home order

Police in Ohio reportedly broke up a party in an Amish barn over the weekend that was in violation of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Just after midnight Saturday, police responded to a tip about a large gathering at an Amish residence in Huntsburg Township. When they arrived, they found scores of people — roughly 100 — drinking and partying together without regard for social distancing policies.

“When we got there, there was a barn full of people some of them ran,” said Geauga Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, according to WJW-TV. “There was one that was too intoxicated to run and that person had to be transported by ambulance.”

The local news outlet said that deputies arrested one individual for disorderly conduct and issued a summons for another for violating the stay-at-home order. Two others were also charged for underage drinking. – READ MORE

