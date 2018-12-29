Ohio Lawmakers Override Gov. Kasich’s Veto, Secure Protection for Gun Owners

Ohio Lawmakers Voted Thursday To Override Gov. John Kasich’s (R) Veto And Secure A Law To Protect Gun Owners In The State.

On December 20, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Kasich vetoed protections for gun owners. The bill he vetoed, HB 228, put the onus on the state in cases involving a claim of a gun being used in self-defense. HB 228 required the state to prove that self-defense was not a justifiable claim under certain circumstances rather requiring the gun owner to prove that it was. The goal of the bill was to preserve the gun owners’ ability to be innocent until proven guilty.

WOSU Public Media reports that the Ohio House and Senate both overrode Kasich’s veto with two-third majorities.. – READ MORE