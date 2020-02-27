Ohio lawmakers join wave of efforts to keep biological males out of girls’ sports

Two Republican lawmakers in Ohio have put forward legislation that would prohibit biological males who identify as transgender from participating in girls’ high school sports, joining a wave of similar efforts throughout the country.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Tuesday that GOP state Reps. Jena Powell and Reggie Stoltzfus had introduced the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which would mandate that the state’s high school athletic association bar students who are biologically male from participating in public school and private school girls’ sports.

At a Tuesday news conference at the statehouse in Columbus, Powell said that the bill “is crucial to preserving women’s rights and the integrity of women’s and girls sports.” She added, “Across our country, female athletes are being robbed of athletic opportunities, dreams of competing at the next level, and even potential scholarship opportunities when biological males compete against females.”

After briefly summarizing what the bill would do, Powell said that “we want everyone in the state of Ohio to be able to compete on a level playing field.” She later added that “allowing biological males to compete against biological females is a discriminatory policy that turns back the clock over a half-century on advances we have made for women,” such as Title IX. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --