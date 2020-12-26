Ohio Judge Rules Biological Sex Can Be Changed on Birth Certificate to Reflect Preferred Gender

A federal judge ruled last week that Ohio must allow “corrections” on birth certificates issued by the state from one’s biological sex to a chosen gender.

Judge Michael Watson, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled on the case based on a lawsuit filed by three women and one man seeking to pick the gender opposite of their biological sex.

Watson said not allowing people to pick what sex is on their birth certificate is “nothing more than thinly veiled post-hoc rationales to deflect from the discriminatory impact of the policy.”

“This is truly a victory for the LGBT community, in every aspect,” Stacie Ray, one of the four plaintiffs, said. – READ MORE

