Ohio Cop Says 20% Of Sexual Assault Reports Are False

While we are often told to “believe women” – and are assured no one would lie about being raped, false reports do happen. In Port Clinton, Ohio, some 20% of sexual assault reports are classified as false.

That’s nearly twice as many as the highest (misleading) claim that just 2% to 10% are false. As I’ve explained previously, that number comes from claims that are provenfalse, which may be just as difficult to prove as cases that are true.

This number also does not mean that the other 90% to 98% (or 80% for Port Clinton) are true. Some are classified as baseless, which is different somehow than false. Some lack evidence and some go to trial. A small percentage that go to trial result in a guilty verdict, so using the same logic as claiming just 2% to 10% are false, one could argue that just 3% to 5% are true.

“Between 2013 and 2017, law enforcement in Ottawa County opened 126 sexual assault investigations,” the Herald reported. “Of those 126 cases, 57 cases were either closed due to lack of evidence, or the victim declined to press charges.” – READ MORE

California’s legislature passed two bills this week that would ban employers from taking a number of steps that activists inspired by the #MeToo movement say help employers hide instances of sexual abuse.

The bills, which have been sent to Gov. Jerry Brown (D) for a signature, would ban secret settlements that require victims to stay quiet about crimes as well as mandatory arbitration clauses and nondisclosure agreements in employment contracts, BuzzFeed News reports.

The bill focusing on mandatory arbitration is supported by former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who was fired by Fox in 2016 after she says she was sexually harassed by then-CEO Roger Ailes.

“I believe that forced arbitration is not only unjust, it is un-American,” Carlson told local media in May. “I hope legislators from both sides of the aisle will get to Gov. Brown’s office and ask him to sign this bill.” – READ MORE