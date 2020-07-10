Ohio city declares itself a ‘sanctuary city’ — for statues, monuments being torn down

Newton Falls, a small town in northeast Ohio, has declared itself a “sanctuary city” — but not for illegal immigrants.

Instead, city manager David Lynch proclaimed Saturday that the town will be a “Statuary Sanctuary City” where monuments and statues being targeted for destruction across America will be given amnesty, WFMJ-TV reported.

The city will welcome statues of the following people to make Newton Falls their new home:

George Washington

Abraham Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson

Ulysses S. Grant

Patrick Henry

Francis Scott Key

Theodore Roosevelt

Christopher Columbus

“The great leaders of our country and Western civilization, though flawed in many ways, have risen to great achievement such as the founding of our nation, the ending of slavery, establishment and protection of our national parks, the establishment of antitrust laws to protect our citizens from overaggressive monopolization of industry, and the discovery of the new world itself,” the proclamation states, according to WFMJ. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --