Ohio Bans Dismemberment Abortions

Ohio Gov. John Kasich Has Signed Into Law A Measure That Bans Dismemberment Abortions In The State.



The common second trimester abortion procedure – also known as dilation and evacuation (D&E) – involves dilating the mother’s cervix and then removing the baby’s limbs using surgical instruments prior to extracting his or her remains from the uterus.

“Ohio Right to Life is immensely grateful to our governor and our pro-life legislature for prioritizing this crucial legislation,” said Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, adding:

Ohio Right to Life has seen 21 pro-life initiatives become law in the last eight years. All of these initiatives have led to abortions decreasing by more than 25% in Ohio, and half of Ohio’s abortion clinics shutting down. With four years of pro-life Governor-elect Mike DeWine ahead of us, the prospect of ending abortion in Ohio has never looked better.

Abortionists who perform dismemberment abortions in defiance of the law could face fourth-degree felony charges, including a jail sentence and fines, reports Fox 31.