Ohio Animal Hospital Offering Free Care To Any Police Horses Injured During Riots

An animal hospital in Ohio that specializes in animal eye care has said it would provide free services to police horses injured during the riots and protests in the state and nearby Lexington, Kentucky.

The Animal Eye Institute posted on Facebook last week that it was not trying “to get political,” but wanted to help any injured police horses.

“We aren’t in any way going to get political here, but if any police horses have eye injuries from protests from Columbus down to Lexington, we will treat them for free,” the hospital wrote. “Just call the office or send us an email. The big gentle giants don’t deserve to be hurt.”

WJW reported that protesters threw objects at mounted officers in Columbus over the weekend, though it is unclear if any animals were hurt. The Animal Eye Institute said it would treat for free animals from Columbus to Lexington, Kentucky. – READ MORE

