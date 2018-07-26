Oh Dear: MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson Refers to Jewish Lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘Kikle’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson crashed and burned Wednesday while attempting to plug an NBC News report during the final moments of her morning show. In a spectacular display of poor judgment, the MSNBC Live host attempted to rhyme former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s name with a made-up word, and wound up using what sounded like an anti-Semitic slur in the process: “Kikle.” Mr. Cohen is Jewish.

The gaffe occurred when Jackson attempted to tease a topic for an upcoming installment of NBC Nightly News. “I bet you can guess what we will be talking about,” she announced conspiratorially. “I’ll give you a hint: Kikle Mohen.”- READ MORE

Following the release of audio tape apparently revealing a 2016 communication between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, Trump supporters and critics have been arguing over its interpretation and importance.

Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, released the audio to CNN for broadcast Tuesday evening.

The conservative website Drudge Report linked to a U.K. Daily Mail article on the new developments with its own headline describing Cohen as “The Rat.”

Trump joined those critical of Cohen’s conduct with a tweet early Wednesday morning.

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad!” he wrote. “Is this a first, never heard of it before?” – READ MORE

