Official White House Twitter Account Trolls Prominent Democrats. Media Members Lose It. But There’s One Problem.

On Monday, the media erupted with outrage when the official Twitter account for the White House went after prominent Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kamala Harris (D-CA). Leftists media figures, like NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell, cried foul over the tweets, claiming they were unethical and possibly illegal.

.@SenWarren, why are you supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs, and victims across our nation’s borders? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out: https://t.co/5CiTKkIs4c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2018

.@SenKamalaHarris, why are you supporting the animals of MS-13? You must not know what ICE really does. Here is a link to help you out: https://t.co/kcrNj4aVMU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 2, 2018

Right on cue, the media lost their collective mind. “Questionable on ethical and legal grounds to attack them from the official White House account,” wrote Mitchell in a string of tweets condemning the White House.

Questionable on ethical and legal grounds to attack them from the official White House account https://t.co/nbARGvS6wA — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 2, 2018

White House official twitter account slams potential 2020 opponents over ICE FALSELY accusing @SenKamalaHarris of "supporting the animals of MS-13" and @SenWarren of "supporting criminals moving weapons, drugs and victims" across our borders. Raises questions of law and ethics — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 2, 2018

Re: White House tweets attacking Senators: Section 1352(a) of Title 31: No part of the money appropriated by any enactment of Congress shall..be used directly or indirectly to pay for any .. written matter… intended or designed to influence in any manner a Member of Congress — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 2, 2018

But mum was the word when an attack from the official Obama Administration White House Twitter account went after McConnell.

Sorry @SenateMajLdr, but we wouldn't call millions of Americans gaining health coverage a "broken promise" #ACAWorks https://t.co/9rXwwiFPjR — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) July 26, 2015

