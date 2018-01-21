It’s Official! North Korea Is Heading To The Winter Olympics

North Korea received approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Saturday to participate in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The rogue regime most famous for missiles, nukes, and pudgy dictators will send 22 athletes to the Games to compete in hockey, skating and alpine skiing.

North and South Korea will also, with the approval of the IOC, march together under a unified flag, something the two countries ripped apart by war have not done in a little over a decade. Furthermore, the two countries will form a unified Korean women’s hockey team with a dozen players from North Korea.

“The Olympic games are always about building bridges. They never erect walls,” IOC President Thomas Bach said after the meeting Saturday. “The Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 are hopefully opening the door to a brighter future on the Korean peninsula and inviting the world to join in a celebration of hope. – READ MORE

It seems that despite the hysteria surrounding President Trump’s rhetoric back and forth with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and fears from some across the political spectrum that the rhetoric might ignite a thermonuclear war, President Trump is doing something just right; not only is China reducing its trade with North Korea, but for the first time in two years, North Korea and South Korea are holding talks.

NEW: Trump administration "pleased that China is sharply reducing its trade with North Korea," White House says. https://t.co/vkp7I6Y6dH pic.twitter.com/pkZErdwaEh — ABC News (@ABC) January 12, 2018

As Bloomberg reports:

China’s trade with North Korea shrank by more than half last month, as Beijing implements United Nations sanctions against Kim Jong Un’s nuclear weapons program. The value of Chinese goods exported to North Korea last month fell 23 percent year on year, according to data released Friday by China’s General Administration of Customs. Imports from the country also plunged 82 percent in December. All told, trade between the two sides fell almost 51 percent during the month. – READ MORE

President Trump deserves “big credit” for kicking off the first talks between Pyongyang and Seoul in more than two years, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday.

North Korea agreed Tuesday to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics, which are set to begin next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The rival nations’ talks are the first sign of a possible thaw in their relationship.

The talks were held for the first time since 2015 and Moon credited Trump for sparking them, according to Reuters.

“I think President Trump deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks,” Moon said at a news conference. “It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure.”

Following Moon’s comments, his Special Adviser for Foreign Affairs and National Security, Chung-in Moon told Fox News: “I agree 100 percent. Were it not for President Trump’s pressures, North Korea would not have come to South Korea. President Trump deserves credit.”

He suggested the talks are a prelude to substantive bilateral discussions between the U.S. and North Korea. – READ MORE