Official data debunks Dem talking point: Low-income workers’ wages rising faster than top-earners’ salaries

The lowest-earning American workers saw bigger income gains than top-earning professionals over the past year, according to new economic data released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

The Federal Reserve reported that median wage growth for the bottom 25% of workers hit 4.5% for the 12-month period ending in November. According to CBS News, this exceeded the 2.9% gain in median earnings for the top 25% of earners.

The Fed’s economic data contradicts claims by leading 2020 Democrats who say the economy under President Trump has left behind lower and middle-income families.

Economic analysts attribute the gains among low-income workers to record-low unemployment figures under President Trump, though the data show the wage trend began in 2014. – READ MORE