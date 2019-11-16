Officers were brought to tears and inmates prayed on their knees during surprise concert at Texas jail by Kanye West (VIDEO)

Rap superstar Kanye West performed a surprise concert at a Texas jail, and inmates were sent praying to their knees according to the sheriff.

“You know, it really was like a worship service,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

“Very uplifting, not only for the inmates that are in here, you could see some, you know, down on their knees in prayer, to even some of our teammates that were brought to tears, even his choir,” he continued.

“Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail,” tweeted Jason Spencer, spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. – READ MORE