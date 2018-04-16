Officers in Starbucks incident ‘did absolutely nothing wrong,’ Philadelphia police chief says

Philadelphia’s top cop defended the actions of his officers on Saturday after a viral video showed two black men being arrested for refusing to leave a Starbucks when a store employee denied them access to the restroom.

In a video posted on Facebook, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Richard Ross said officers received a trespassing call from Starbucks after the men allegedly used the restroom without making a purchase, which goes against company policy.

The men were asked by officers to leave, but refused and subsequently detained, Ross said in the video.

“The police did not just happen upon this event, they did not just walk into Starbucks to get a coffee,” he said. “They were called there, for a service, and that service had to do with quelling a disturbance, a disturbance that had to do with trespassing.”

Ross said the officers “followed policy” and did what they were supposed to do.

“These officers did absolutely nothing wrong,” he said.

Ross, who is black, said the department makes sure that officers receive “implicit bias training.” – READ MORE

