Officers Guarding Epstein During Death Admit They Falsified Records, Cut Pending Deal With No Jail Time

The two prison guards — Tova Noel and Michael Thomas — assigned to guard Jeffrey Epstein on the night that he died have admitted that they falsified prison records and have cut a deal with federal prosecutors.

“As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars,” The Associated Press reported. “Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.”

The guards, who were supposed to be checking on Epstein every 30 minutes, are accused of checking sports news and shopping for furniture on the internet before taking a nap during Epstein’s death. The two are accused of falsifying prison records to make it look like they had been doing their job during the time of Epstein’s death.

A letter from federal prosecutors that was filed in federal court says that the two have “admitted that they ‘willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds.’” – READ MORE

