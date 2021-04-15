Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright charged with manslaughter

Officer Kim Potter could face up to 10 years in prison in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

The police officer who fatally shot a black man in a Minneapolis suburb has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The Washington County Attorney’s office has charged Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was shot Sunday afternoon while attempting to escape police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday said Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, fatally shot Wright by accident after mistaking her handgun for a Taser.

Ben Crump, the attorney for the Wright family, disputed the police department’s claim that the shooting was an accident, noting that as a veteran of the force who trained other police officers, Potter would have known whether she was wielding her Taser or a firearm, KARE-TV reports.

Court documents show that Wright had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was facing an attempted robbery charge for an incident when he allegedly choked a woman and held her at gunpoint. – READ MORE

