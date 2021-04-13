Officer Chauvin’s Knee Was NOT on George Floyd’s ‘Neck’ and 8 Other Things You Didn’t Know About This Case

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin may not escape prosecution for one of the three charges against him for causing the death of George Floyd, but contrary to public opinion, the case against him is not cut and dried. Though radio stations have solemnly gone quiet for nearly nine minutes to remind Americans of the time Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck, Black Lives Matter fire-setters and looters with their violent antifa allies burned parts of American cities in retaliation for his death, and cops were forced to kneel, it turns out there’s a lot we didn’t know about the case.

Why not? There’s only one explanation. Prosecutors didn’t tell you. Antifa-friendly Attorney General Keith Ellison, who picked those multiple private attorneys from white-shoe firms to replace regular Hennepin County prosecutors, didn’t tell you. The media obviously didn’t tell you. And the threatening mob that recorded the horrific site of George Floyd handcuffed and prone on a Minneapolis street didn’t tell you. Black Lives Matter certainly didn’t tell you. This is the group that overtly lied about the deaths of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, Patrick Kimmons, Jacob Blake, and others.

Unfunny comedian Chelsea Handler may want to rush to judgment because “there is video of him” killing George Floyd.

But is there?

So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 30, 2021

Many things have been revealed during the nearly two-week-long trial of Chauvin. We’re betting you didn’t know most of them. Here are just nine examples. – READ MORE

