Office of Director of National Intelligence says CNN coronavirus report ‘contains inaccurate information’

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence accused CNN of publishing inaccurate information on Thursday.

CNN published a story claiming United States “intelligence agencies started tracking coronavirus outbreak in China as early as November” and shared the link on Twitter, but the DNI’s verified account shared the story with a caption informing followers that it got the facts wrong.

“As we told CNN earlier today, this story contains inaccurate information,” the Office of the DNI wrote in a tweet.

As we told CNN earlier today, this story contains inaccurate information. https://t.co/cFb2q1Cvr4 — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) April 9, 2020

The DNI did not specify what was specifically wrong with CNN’s report, but came one day after a defense official issued a rare denial of a similar report by ABC News.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ABC News reported on Wednesday that a November intelligence assessment warned about a rapidly spreading coronavirus in China that posed a threat to American forces in the region – but the official said no such assessment existed. – READ MORE

