Off the Rails: In Wild Interview, Freshman Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley Pushes for Impeachment

A Wild Interview With Boston Public Radio, Freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-ma) Lambasted President Donald Trump And Called For His Immediate Impeachment From Office–while Also Ripping The President Over The Crisis At The U.s. Border With Mexico And Attacking Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.

Back in September, Pressley said she would “do whatever we can” to impeach Trump and remove him from office, the local public radio outlet noted, and now she feels the same way as she eagerly anticipates Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. But, she added without knowing what’s in Mueller’s forthcoming report, Trump has “lost all moral authority” to lead the United States of America.

“As I’ve said, impeachment has always been on the table and should be on the table,” Pressley said. “The occupant of the White House … has lost all moral authority and the high ground, and certainly it appears there could be evidence of obstruction of justice and other things, but I can’t substantiate until I see this report.”

Pressley said too that she views President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in order to build the border wall as a “fake emergency,” and that she and her colleagues in Congress would do everything they can to stop him.

“We’re going to leverage every legislative tool and legal avenue available to us to obstruct this declaration of what we consider to be a fake emergency,” Pressley said. “It is a complete overreach and abuse of authority, and I think it’s a diversionary tactic from the real emergency. I sit on financial services and oversight. We held the first hearing on homelessness — that is a national emergency.” – READ MORE