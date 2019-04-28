Off Duty Border Patrol Agent Shot At Synagogue Shooter, Prevented ‘Much Worse Tragedy’

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent reportedly opened fire on a suspect who attacked a synagogue in California on Saturday and prevented a “much worse tragedy.”

NBC San Diego reports that “an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent who was in the synagogue at the time of the shooting opened fire on the suspect, missing the man but striking his vehicle.”

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus stated: “This shooter was engaged by people in the congregation and those brave people certainly prevented this from being a much worse tragedy.” – READ MORE