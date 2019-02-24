Off a Cliff: Democratic Virginia Scandals Evaporate from ABC, CBS, NBC

Despite the fact that there has been no resolution to any of the scandals surrounding the three Democrats who sit atop Virginia’s government, ABC, CBS and NBC have essentially dropped the stories from their flagship newscasts.

From February 1-7, ABC, CBS, and NBC combined for 116 minutes and 19 seconds and then 96 minutes and 12 seconds from February 8-14 on scandals involving Governor Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and A.G. Mark Herring.

Since then, however, there have only been an additional eight minutes and eight seconds devoted to the Virginia officeholders between two newscasts (the February 15 CBS This Morning and the February 19 Good Morning America).

All told, there’s been 220 minutes of coverage on the Virginia scandals, but again, only eight from February 15 to Thursday evening (excluding teases plus overnight and early-morning newscasts). – READ MORE