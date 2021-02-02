Of The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump, 7 Are Already Facing Primary Challenges

Newsweek is reporting that 7 out of the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of impeach are facing primary challenges for their seats.

Newsweek indicates that the pro-impeachment GOPers have “been publicly scolded, pushed to resign and warned that local organizations will mount a strong push to oust them from office in the primary.”

The report profiles primary challenges already forming for Reps. David Valadao (CA), Liz Cheney (WY), Adam Kinzinger (IL), Dan Newhouse (WA), and Anthony Gonzalez (OH).

They add, “Another Republican has created an exploratory committee in a potential bid for Representative Tom Rice’s seat and local GOP organizations have vowed to recruit someone to go after Representative Jamie Herrera Buetler’s spot in Congress.” – READ MORE

