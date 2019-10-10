‘Of Course the WH Is Fed Up’: Jordan Backs White House for Not Cooperating With Dems on Impeachment

In a letter to top Democratic leaders, White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote a letter on Monday, on behalf of the president that they will not cooperate with the House surrounding the impeachment probe if they do not vote on it, as IJR previously reported.

On Fox News “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday, Jordan responded to the letter, as he said, “The Democrats are trying to impeach the president of the United States based on anonymous whistleblower — 13 months before an election. An anonymous whistleblower who has no firsthand knowledge and has a bias against the president.”

Therefore, as Jordan says, “Of course the White House is fed up with this.”

“If it was so frightening and so crazy, why did the whistleblower wait 18 days to file the complaint? I think there’s lots of questions we have to have. Frankly, we do need to hear more about and know more about this whistleblower if we’re ever going to get to the bottom of this. The American people deserve that when you think about the impeachment of the guy we elected president.”

On if he believes the House will vote on formal impeachment, Jordan said, "It seems like they're headed down that road," but "unfortunately I think they made a decision before they looked at the evidence because there is no evidence to support this."